Sixty new COVID cases registered

Guyana yesterday recorded sixty new COVID-19 cases with thirty-eight coming from Region Four, according to the Ministry of Health’s dashboard. To date 7,641 cases have been confirmed.

The other regions to have recorded cases are Region 3 with 3 new cases, Region 5 (4 new cases), Region 6 (9 new cases), Region 7 (3 new cases), and regions 8, 9, 10, with one case each.

Five persons are currently in the ICU, while 57 are institutionally isolated, 812 are in home isolation and 14 persons are institutionally quarantined.

The country has so far recorded 176 deaths.

A total of 49, 765 persons were tested for COVID while 6,591 persons are said to have recovered from the virus.