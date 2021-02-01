K&S tournament should not have been held at  stadium

Dear Editor,

I had partial involvement with the Kashif and Shanghai football tournament in the late 1990s through my then employer as a corporate sponsor. Back then, it was traditional for the final match to be played at the Mackenzie Sports Ground along with some preliminary matches.

It is my view and notwithstanding logistics, after its dormancy, (given its fitting theme, ‘Bounce Back Football’) the tournament should have returned to and be played at the Mackenzie Sports Ground as the place of homage and not at the Guyana National Stadium.

This I think would have been pleasing and of benefit to the community and Linden Town as a whole.

Sincerely yours,

Paul Ramrattan