Easy wins for Khan, Drayton -as National Chess Championship gets underway

The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) made its first move of the year with the opening round of the National Chess Championships Saturday at the National Stadium, Providence.

The first round witnessed a handful of match ups with the usual suspects coming out victorious.

Among those were Candidate Master Taffin Khan, who defeated Errol Tiwari and FIDE Master Anthony Drayton, who got the better of Rai Sharma.