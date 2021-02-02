Guyana to get 104,000 AstraZeneca COVID vaccines – Anthony

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony yesterday said that Guyana is expected to receive around 104,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as the WHO-led mechanism, COVAX has increased its allocation to the country.

Dr. Anthony made this announcement during his daily COVID-19 update where he stated that health authorities have received correspondence from the COVAX facility, which indicated that the allocation to Guyana will now be close to 104,000 doses of the vaccine. With two doses per person this would cover 52,000 persons.

The Pan-American Health Organization also said that 36 countries will begin accessing their vaccines from mid-February through the second quarter of 2021. The minister had stated at a press conference over the weekend that COVAX was initially making 3,800 doses of vaccines available to Guyana from February to March.