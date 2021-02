Retrial ordered over murder at Cornbread Mini Mart -appeal court finds defence not adequately put to jury

Finding that their defence was insufficiently put to a jury, the Guyana Court of Appeal yesterday quashed the convictions against Ray Yokum, Steffon Campbell and Faisal Moore; while ordering that they face a fresh trial for the 2012 murder of Glen Xavier.

Xavier was fatally shot during a robbery at the Cornbread Mini Mart located on D’Urban Street, Georgetown on the night of May 9th, 2012.

In 2017, the jointly-charged trio was convicted and sentenced to 80 years each for the offence.