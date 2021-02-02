Speaker must do more to preserve civility in parliament

Dear Editor,

On behalf of my organization, New York Guyana Democracy Project (NYGDP), I extend warmest congratulations to Mr. Manzoor Nadir on his appointment as Speaker of the National Assembly. He is occupying this important seat at a critical time in the country’s evolution. His fair and fearless leadership at Parliament is what the country will need to move it forward.

We all know that the position of Speaker is a powerful, but neutral one. It’s almost like that of a Judge, and I know there will be tremendous pressure for him to rule one way as opposed to another. He has to rise above partisanship; I know that he fully understands this requirement. So far, I have watched a few Parliamentary proceedings and his rulings have been fair.

However, what is disconcerting is the level of acrimony hurled at each other at debates. Parliament is the supreme institution of the land, and its workings must be of a consistently high standard. Casting insults and invectives are sending a bad message to Guyanese both at home and abroad. They are embarrassed. There is urgent need therefore for Parliamentary representatives to tone down their rhetoric and utilize instead civil discourses. What is perplexing is that Guyanese are usually smart people, including Parliamentarians, and they can rise to higher levels of intelligence and civility, if they want to. Why would they allow partisan politics to stifle their analytic ability and sense of fairness? Why should Parliament be transformed into a struggle where the contestants often display contempt for their opponents? The golden rule of Parliament should be: let the truth and data be the decisive determinants of good and healthy debate.

If the level of belligerence continues in Parliament, many Guyanese will withdraw their legitimacy for the Parliament proceedings and downgrade their respect for political parties.

The Speaker has an important role to play in ensuring that civility prevails in Parliament. He should engage the Chief Whips of the parties to ensure that they pursue a path of civil and tasteful language. I am particularly worried on how the younger and increasingly educated generation, which comprises the bulk of the population, is negatively affected by the conduct of Parliamentarians. Our country is on the international radar, and our Parliament has an obligation to maintain a high standard of debates, as well as civility and decorum. The nature and quality of Parliamentary debates should not be an extension of political campaigns.

Respectfully.

Dr Tara Singh