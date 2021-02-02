There is no need for media to be vetted in this way

Dear Editor,
In his letter `No ban on media, Ministry has set simple procedure for reporting on condition of stadium ground’ (SN, 31st January 2021) Minister Charles S Ramson seems genuinely concerned about mischievous reporting in the press about the state of Guyana National Stadium. However, it is felt that the gentleman has erred in asking the media to write a letter to ‘The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport’ for permission to inspect the stadium in the presence of Ministry personnel. There is no need for the media to be vetted in this way by the PPP/C Government. When in Government, expect to be held accountable as well as be prepared to make yourself accessible to the media.
Yours faithfully,
Sean Ori