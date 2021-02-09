Budget day is Friday

The 2021 Budget will be read on Friday, February 12th, Minister of Finance Ashni Singh said yesterday.

“We expect that Budget 2021 will continue to deliver a wide range of promises, commitments and undertakings included in our manifesto,” Singh said in an announcement before noting that wide consultations were held with the private sector, small parties and labour organisations.

He said that this Budget continues from the emergency 2020 Budget which he said has brought immediate relief to the people and particularly in the context of COVID-19 measures.