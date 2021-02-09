Gov’t to spend US$17.4m on ICT in over 200 communities

A sum of US$17.4M will be allocated towards improving the Informa-tion and Communications Techno-logy (ICT) capabilities of more than two hundred communities across the country.

This announcement was made by Prime Minister Mark Phillips while he was delivering the feature address at the Caribbean Association of National Telecommunications Organisations’ (CANTO) Annual General Meeting and mini exhibition yesterday.

“Our Government has continuously given our commitment to ensuring equitable development for residents in hinterland communities and chief among those priorities include access to ICTs. US$17.4M has been earmarked for improving internet connectivity to 200 communities throughout Guyana, which will be rolled out this year,” Phillips stated, according to a release from the Department of Public Information (DPI).