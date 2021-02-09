Public service training college appears to have been shut down

A flagship project of the APNU+AFC government appears to have been ended with the discontinuation of operations at the Bertram Collins Staff College.

Stabroek News understands that following the graduation of fourth batch of students from the College in December there has been no new recruitment and the 25 members of staff on Friday received letters terminating their services.

Stabroek News reached out to Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag for a comment on the situation and was told that the issue would be publicly addressed after the presentation of the 2021 Budget to the National Assembly.