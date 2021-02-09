US Ambassador calls on Foreign Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd and Ambassador of the United States of America, Sarah-Ann Lynch met yesterday to discuss matters on the bilateral agenda of Guyana and the USA.

A release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Lynch took the opportunity to congratulate the Government of Guyana for its efforts in the release by Venezuela of the crews of the Lady Nayera and Sea Wolf.

In thanking the Ambassador, the release said that “Todd noted that their release was made possible through combined efforts at all levels”.

Lynch also informed the Minister of the upcoming activities of the International Republican Institute focusing on electoral and constitutional reforms, the release added.