Two bodies recovered after 63 beach tragedy

The body of a second person who was dropped off at the No.63 beach on Monday was discovered today.

The body was found at the Number 69 Foreshore and is that of Babuni Harihar, also known as ‘Doris’, 75, of Number Two Village, East Canje Berbice.

Her granddaughter, Nadira Valdez, who as of yesterday had held out hope that her grandmother would be found alive, told Stabroek News, “Girl they found the body, granny dead”.

The young woman said she was the one to identify the body.

The search now continues for Sherida Hussain also known as ‘Sherry’, 49, of Lot 274 Pilot Street, New Amsterdam.

The body of Alwin Joseph, 30, of Suriname and originally from Betsy Ground Village, East Canje Berbice, was first found this morning.

The trio who boarded a boat from Suriname to Guyana were dropped off on a sand bank at Number 63 Beach on Monday evening.

Hussain and Joseph both phoned relatives and informed them that they were trapped in waist-high water with no land in sight.

Relatives who rushed to the scene after receiving the phone calls were unable to locate the trio then.

Commander of Region Six, Jairam Ramlakhan this morning confirmed that the body of Joseph was located around 6.25 am today.

Relatives who were apart of the search team and positively identified the man told Stabroek News this morning, “He wear a soldier vest and short pants and he body still fresh”.

According to an uncle, they were no visible marks of violence.

Samantha Joseph, sister of the deceased, this morning told Stabroek News, that she was at the station in Suriname when she was informed by relatives that her brother’s body was found.

According to the woman, she phoned her brother, a welder, on Monday around 8 pm and he told her that he was dropped off in the water. She said her brother pleaded with her to get on to the boat captain and ask him to return and pick them up since they were not able to make it to land.

The distraught sister said after she was not able to get on to the boat captain she phoned relatives in Guyana who went to the location but were not able to find the man or the two women.

Joseph described her brother, a father of a three with the youngest being a one year old, as a hard worker.