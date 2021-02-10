Gov’t says ‘hamstrung’ in penalising Exxon for flaring

With flaring offshore estimated to reach 14 billion cubic feet (cu ft) of gas by the time ExxonMobil expects the problem with its compressor is likely to be resolved – hopefully in April of this year – government yesterday said that it is “hamstrung” in instituting penalties since the company has argued that it is within the limit allowed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

However, former EPA Director Dr Vincent Adams says that he is surprised that the company and government are unaware that the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) could not be used since it is not the regulatory document and only helps guide in the crafting of the Permit which is the document which specifies the regulatory operating conditions. The EIA by definition, only serves to assess the ranges, scenarios, alternatives, risks, and mitigative actions associated with a project. This information is used in crafting the permit. “This so-called allowance of 14 billion cu ft was brought up before by Exxon and I told them it was nonsense.”