Jagdeo says no corruption involved in seabob trawler licensing deal

Declaring that the PPP/C government will not contribute to “monopoly behaviour,” Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said he was assured by the Minister of Agriculture that the holder of the controversial trawler licences does exist.

Asked to comment on the identity of the individual at his press conference yesterday, Jagdeo said, “This person actually met with the ministry and is not a ghost individual, it is a Guyanese.”

Weighing in on the matter, Jagdeo said while they agree that sustainable fishing in the sector should not be jeopardised, there must be equity in the industry and everyone be given a chance.