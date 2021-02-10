Man accused of shooting taxi driver at party charged with murder

A man was yesterday charged with the murder of taxi driver Osafo Pollard, who was shot in the head while attending a party at East La Penitence just over a week ago.

Leroy Jones, 24, of North East La Penitence, made his appearance before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in a Georgetown court, where the charge was read to him.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which stated that on February 2nd, at North East La Penitence, he murdered Pollard.

He was subsequently remanded to prison until March 2nd when the matter will be called again.

Police enquiries had revealed that a loud explosion similar to that of a gunshot was heard followed by persons screaming and running and Pollard, 29, was seen lying on the ground with a wound to his head.

He was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at about 12.20 am on February 3rd while undergoing treatment.

A video seen by this newspaper showed Pollard lying on the ground gasping, as persons stood in proximity awaiting the arrival of an ambulance.