Three charged with murder of Belle West youth

Three persons were yesterday charged with the murder of Belle West youth, Emanuel Solomon.

Kayle Roberts, a twenty-six-year-old miner and his brother, twenty-three-year-old Kurlsen Roberts, both of Lot 463 Belle West, Canal Number Two, West Bank Demerara yesterday appeared before Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul where the duo were jointly charged with Solomon’s murder.

Meanwhile, a third person was charged separately as he is a minor.

They were not required to plead to the capital charge. The matter was adjourned to March 4th.

It is alleged that the trio attacked Solomon at his home on Friday, February 5th. Solomon was stabbed multiple times about his body.