President should correct this historical social injustice

Dear Editor,

We are directing this appeal to President Irfaan Ali. February 8 marked the 100th birth anniversary of Mr. Balram Singh Rai. Mr. Rai served the Guyanese people as Minister of Community Development and Education (1959-61) and as Minister of Home Affairs (1961-62) in successive PPP administrations. Mr. Rai played a historical role in the 1960 Constitutional Conference in London where the issue of self-government was discussed. Yet, almost 60 years after he resigned from his last ministerial position, Mr. Rai continues to be denied a parliamentary pension. After all these decades, the government has not offered an explanation for denying Mr. Rai his pension.

We, the undersigned, request the President’s urgent intervention in this matter to ensure that this historical social injustice is corrected.

Sincerely,

Baytoram Ramharack

Swami Aksharananda

Ramesh Gampat

Somdat Mahabir

Ravi Dev

Tarron Khemraj

Ryhaan Shah

Clem Seecharan

Gitamrit Jogai

Jailall Kissoon

Lalita Mahabir

Salaudeen Nausrudeen

Chris Persaud

Banmattie Jean Ram

Leyland Roopnaraine

Charles Sugrim

Anita Nahar

Kumar Mahabir

Vishnu Bisram Errol Mohabir

Vassan Ramracha

Balram Rambrich

Dhaman Kissoon

Rishi Pooran

Ramnarine Sahadeo

Omesh Sharma

Yesu Persaud

Dhanpaul Narine