President should correct this historical social injustice

Dear Editor,
We are directing this appeal to President Irfaan Ali. February 8 marked the 100th birth anniversary of Mr. Balram Singh Rai. Mr. Rai served the Guyanese people as Minister of Community Development and Education (1959-61) and as Minister of Home Affairs (1961-62) in successive PPP administrations. Mr. Rai played a historical role in the 1960 Constitutional Conference in London where the issue of self-government was discussed. Yet, almost 60 years after he resigned from his last ministerial position, Mr. Rai continues to be denied a parliamentary pension. After all these decades, the government has not offered an explanation for denying Mr. Rai his pension.
We, the undersigned, request the President’s urgent intervention in this matter to ensure that this historical social injustice is corrected.
Sincerely,
Baytoram Ramharack
Swami Aksharananda
Ramesh Gampat
Somdat Mahabir
Ravi Dev
Tarron Khemraj
Ryhaan Shah
Clem Seecharan
Gitamrit Jogai
Jailall Kissoon
Lalita Mahabir
Salaudeen Nausrudeen
Chris Persaud
Banmattie Jean Ram
Leyland Roopnaraine
Charles Sugrim
Anita Nahar
Kumar Mahabir
Vishnu Bisram Errol Mohabir
Vassan Ramracha
Balram Rambrich
Dhaman Kissoon
Rishi Pooran
Ramnarine Sahadeo
Omesh Sharma
Yesu Persaud
Dhanpaul Narine