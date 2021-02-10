Letters to the Editor

President should correct this historical social injustice

By

Dear Editor,

We are directing this appeal to President Irfaan Ali. February 8 marked the 100th birth anniversary of Mr. Balram Singh Rai. Mr. Rai served the Guyanese people as Minister of Community Development and Education (1959-61) and as Minister of Home Affairs (1961-62) in successive PPP administrations. Mr. Rai played a historical role in the 1960 Constitutional Conference in London where the issue of self-government was discussed. Yet, almost 60 years after he resigned from his last ministerial position, Mr. Rai continues to be denied a parliamentary pension. After all these decades, the government has not offered an explanation for denying Mr. Rai his pension.

We, the undersigned, request the President’s urgent intervention in this matter to ensure that this historical social injustice is corrected.

Sincerely,

Baytoram Ramharack                                                                                                                                                         

Swami Aksharananda

Ramesh Gampat                                                                                                                                                             

Somdat Mahabir                                                                                                                                                       

Ravi Dev                                                                                                                                                                                

Tarron Khemraj                                                                                                                                    

Ryhaan Shah                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      

Clem Seecharan                                                                                                                                                

Gitamrit Jogai                                                                                                                                                                            

Jailall Kissoon                                                                                                                                                         

Lalita Mahabir                                                                                                                                               

Salaudeen Nausrudeen                                                                                                                                           

Chris Persaud                                                                                                                                                            

Banmattie Jean Ram                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         

Leyland Roopnaraine                                                                                                                                                                           

Charles Sugrim                                                                                                                                                   

Anita Nahar                                                                                                                                                     

Kumar Mahabir                                                                                                                                                       

Vishnu Bisram                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 Errol Mohabir                                                                                                                                                               

Vassan Ramracha                                                                                                                                                      

Balram Rambrich                                                                                                                                 

Dhaman Kissoon                                                                                                                                                    

Rishi Pooran                                                                                                                                                

Ramnarine Sahadeo                                                                                                                                           

Omesh Sharma

Yesu Persaud

Dhanpaul Narine

