Approval of trawler licences an ‘act of corruption’ – Jonas

Declaring the approval last year of two new trawler licences in the seabob operation as an “act of corruption” under the Ministry of Agriculture, Chairman of A New and United Guyana (ANUG), Timothy Jonas says every effort should have already been made to correct the transgression given its implications for the trade.

“It is only possible that this is an act of corruption. Whether it is on a personal level where someone got a kickback or at a party level where a member was rewarded for their support, no one knows,” Jonas said as he added his party’s voice to the controversy over the secret issuance of the trawler licences which is still to be resolved.

According to Jonas, the PPP/C government has been circling the wagons but has failed to provide a clear rationale for the approval the licences. He stated that from this position, it is obvious that the government has no intention of correcting the matter.