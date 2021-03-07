Barbados Ambassador welcomes CARICOM action on Haiti

Barbados Ambassador to CARICOM David Comissiong has welcomed the recent decision by Heads of Government to urgently establish a small expert group to inquire into the situation on the ground in Haiti and to report on its findings, saying it would enable the regional body to help craft a solution to the ongoing crisis there.
In a statement, Comissiong noted that at the recently concluded Heads of Government Conference, Prime Ministers and Presidents expressed their deep concern over the deteriorating political situation and the deepening public anxiety over citizen security in Haiti.