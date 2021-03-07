New gender-based violence app launched to offer help and support

The United Nations Population Fund in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security (MoHSSS) yesterday launched a Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Service Guide App that will enable persons to access help and support.

The app was launched at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre during the opening of the ‘We-Lift – Women Entrepreneurs: We lead, we innovate, we flourish together” campaign to highlight women’s successes in various industries including business, arts and craft, beauty and wellness and health.

The campaign is being led by the MoHSSS in observation of International Women’s Day, which will be celebrated on Monday. Attendees included President Irfaan Ail, European Union (EU) Ambassador to Guyana, Fernando Ponz Cantó, United Nations Resident Coordinator Mikiko Tanaka and other members of the diplomatic community.