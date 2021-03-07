Persaud says ministry to stand by police findings in probe of alleged MP assault -APNU+AFC protests gov’t women’s day event over official silence

Minister of Human Service and Social Security Dr. Vindhya Persaud yesterday stated that her ministry will stand by the findings of the investigations into alleged assault on opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Tabitha Sarabo-Halley.

Her comments followed an hour-long protest by APNU+AFC representatives who staged a protest outside of the Arthur Chung Conference Center (ACCC) where the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security (MoHSSS) is currently hosting an exhibition in observance of International Women’s Day.

Last Wednesday, it was alleged that Minister of Public Affairs Kwame McCoy had assaulted Sarabo-Halley in the corridors of the Arthur Chung Conference Centre just outside the parliamentary proceedings which were taking place in the main conference hall.. McCoy later issued a statement denying he had assaulted Sarabo-Halley, the former minister of the public service.