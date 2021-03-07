Sod-turned for nine-storey US$15M Aiden-brand hotel

The sod was turned yesterday for the construction of a US$15 million Aiden Hotel, the country’s first franchise “boutique” hotel, which is expected to provide jobs for 150 local workers during the construction phase and no less than 50 others once operations begin.

The 74,000 sq. ft. facility, which is being erected at Lots 88/89 Robb and Oronoque streets, Georgetown, will be the first Aiden hotel to be completed in South America and the Caribbean. There are already 12 others across the world.

Construction begins today, with the first phase of pile driving. The project is expected to be completed within 18 months.