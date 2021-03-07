Trinidad businessman gunned down in home invasion

(Trinidad Express) Point Fortin businessman, Evril “Tony” Jeffrey was shot multiple times in what police believe may have been a home invasion on Friday evening.

He was pronounced dead at the San Fernando General Hospital.

The incident occurred at Jeffrey’s 16th Street, Techier Village, home.

Jeffrey was the owner of an electronic store in Point Fortin. He was also employed at Atlantic, Point Fortin.

The Express was told that Jeffrey was a community activist and well-known in Point Fortin.

He was also president of the Fyzabad Anglican Secondary School.

Neighbours reported that gunshots were heard at around 4pm. Three men were seen running from the scene.

Investigators are expected to review footage from closed circuit cameras in the area.

Point Fortin residents have expressed shock and sadness over Jeffrey’s death.

“My deepest condolences to the family. Point Fortin has truly suffered a great loss. He was a family man and a community builder,” one person said.

Another person said, “We do not know the reason why this genuine, hard working, loving person was called from works to reward. But what we know is God is in control.”

A member of the Fyzabad Secondary School PTA stated, “My Jeffrey gave a lot of many. He was a gem to us at the Fyzabad Anglican Secondary PTA president.”