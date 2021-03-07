Achieving sculpted abs

In my opinion, sculpted abs aren’t so difficult to achieve. But most people are going about it the wrong way. The ab muscles are not like the biceps or chest or shoulders. They are unique and you need to train them that way.

Most of the body’s fat is stored in the mid-section, which is why so many people are struggling with belly fat, yet they are not realising that. Unlike your arms, shoulders and legs, which bad nutrition does not affect that much, in order to see definition in your abs, you have to really focus on them.