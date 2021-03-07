Kato hydro project to be completed in December

With only 25% of works completed on the Kato hydropower project in Region Eight, Prime Minister Mark Phillips has announced that the project deadline is now scheduled for December 31st this year and that some $80 million will go towards the construction of a distribution network.

Phillips, who has the responsibility for power generation, made the disclosure during the consideration of estimates for his office on Tuesday in the Committee of Supply.

“The contract was awarded in September 2019 after being tendered twice. The project should have been completed in March 2021 but as it is, it is only 25% completed now and the new completion date is December 31st, 2021,” he said as he responded to questions from former Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson.