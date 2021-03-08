State suing Car Care owner, Trevor Benn and valuator over Ruimveldt land

The government has filed court action to have lands sold to Car Care Enterprise owner Wilfred Brandford repossessed and former Lands and Surveys Com-missioner Trevor Benn and former Ministry of Finance Valuator Julian Barrington were also sued in excess of $100M each for their roles in the transaction.

“The cumulative effect of the actions of the Defendants was to harm the national patrimony of Guyana and to cause severe financial loss to the people and Government of Guyana,” claimant Attorney General Anil Nandall states in court documents, where Brandford, Benn and Barrington are listed as defendants.