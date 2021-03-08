Thirty-five new COVID cases, eight persons in ICU

Thirty-five new COVID cases were recorded yesterday according to the Ministry of Health’s (MoH) dashboard. The cases were recorded for five regions bringing the total confirmed cases of the virus to 8807.

The regions to have reported new cases are region 3 with (4 new cases), region 4 with (24 new cases), region 5 with 1 new case and regions 6 and 9, with three new cases each.

Eight persons are patients in the COVID ICU, 40 are institutionally isolated, 444 in home isolation and 13 persons are quarantined at institutions.

Guyana has so far recorded 201 deaths.

Approximately 70, 354 persons have been tested for COVID-19 to date.