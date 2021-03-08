Two women held over Linden murder

The police are probing a murder yesterday between 21:00 and 21:30 hrs at Victory Valley, Linden.

The victim is 47-year-old Samuel De Souza a labourer of Lot 50 Victory, Valley, Wismar, Linden, the police said in a release today.

Police investigations revealed that De Souza, who lived alone at the said address, had an altercation with a female who, along with her daughter confronted the victim. He subsequently ran away through the track leading to his home but some thirty minutes afterwards, two unidentified males came out of the said track and told the woman and her daughter that the victim was dead.

The Police on arrival at the scene observed that the deceased was lying on his back on the track in front of his home, a wooden-handle spear was observed resting on the deceased’s body with what appeared to be blood. Three knives and a screw driver were found in the deceased’s pants waist. His mouth and right ear had what appeared to be blood oozing from same. There were superficial bruises seen on the exposed parts of his body.

The scene was photographed, the three knives, screwdriver and the wooden-handle spear have been lodged.

The body was escorted to the Linden Hospital Complex where it was examined by a doctor who pronounced him dead on arrival. The body is presently at the Pensioner Funeral Home awaiting a PME.

The two females were arrested and placed into custody assisting the police in their investigation.