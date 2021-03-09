Can CARICOM Heads of Government deliver?

A little over a year ago this column observed that the pandemic will pass, but noted that more telling will be the way in which the region responds to the impact of a virus-induced recession.

At the time, it was apparent that once the most immediate and pressing regional tasks such as vaccination had been achieved, an economic recovery plan should be developed that pays particular attention to the region-wide structural shortcomings that the pandemic has shone a light on.

At its most obvious, the pandemic has pointed to the absence of a region-wide integrated approach to food security; CARICOM member states’ continuing failure to address the logistical and infrastructural challenge of having efficient intra-Caribbean shipping and air transport links; the importance of tourism; and shortcomings in the region’s IT infrastructure and connectivity. It has underlined the need to act decisively to encourage investment in e.commerce and e.governance which the COVID crisis has proved to be central to future efficiency.