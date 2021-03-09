Anti-filaria campaign extended to regions one, five

In efforts to eradicate Lymphatic Filariasis in Guyana, the Ministry of Health on Saturday extended the ongoing Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign to regions one and five.

Brief launch ceremonies were held in the regions, where the ministry will be distributing the pills to fortify persons from being infected with the disease. Campaigns were also kick-started in regions three, four and six over the preceding three weeks.

Lymphatic Filariasis, also known as Elephantiasis, is a parasitic infection caused by worms transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes.