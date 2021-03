A 47-year-old Linden resident was on Saturday night discovered dead in front his house shortly after he was involved in a confrontation with two females and an autopsy yesterday showed that he died as a result of hypotension and gastritis.

The dead man has been identified as Samuel DeSouza, a labourer of Lot 50 Victory Valley, Wismar, Linden.

The police in a press release yesterday said that the incident occurred between 9pm and 9.30pm on Saturday at Victory Valley, Linden.