Private excavation works to blame for East Bank power outages

Multiple power outages over the weekend along the East Bank of Demerara were caused by excavation works done by a private citizen, Junior Works Minister Deodat Indar disclosed during a site visit yesterday.

According to the Minister, over the weekend, the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) company received numerous complaints of power outages and this led to a probe in the area from Nandy Park to Grove, East Bank Demerara.

He noted that during the course of yesterday, emergency work crews were able to identify the problem.