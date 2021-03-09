Western diplomats meet President

PhotosWestern diplomats meet PresidentBy Stabroek News March 9, 2021 President Irfaan Ali yesterday afternoon met with representatives of the ABCEU countries at his Office on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive. According to a release from the Office of the President, the delegation consisted of United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch; United Kingdom High Commissioner to Guyana, Ross Denny (Acting); Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana, Mark Berman and European Union Representative to Guyana, Fernando Ponz Canto. Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo was also at the meeting. The release provided no information on the purpose of the meeting. (Office of the President photo)Comments
