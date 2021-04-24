A coconut fix

The other day I was craving something homely with a hint of sweetness that I could have with a hot or cold beverage. Not being a dessert person, whenever I want something sweet, my preference is always for a baked good, with things like Pine tarts, Swiss rolls, Coconut buns or Coconut (sweet) bread being among my favourites. I think if I had to choose one that says homely to me, it would be Coconut buns. There is something special about those rugged clumps of baked coconut, flour, raisins and spices held together by an egg and some milk that I find utterly appealing. I grew up with my late mom making Coconut buns on the weekends among other treats for us to have on the weekend and during the week.