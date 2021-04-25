Lands and Surveys, BV/Triumph NDC in tussle over land leased to vendor’s arcade developer

Four months after the Beterverwagting/Triumph Neighborhood Democratic Council (NDC) granted businessman Afraz Mohamed permission to build and operate a vendors’ arcade on Company Path, Triumph, the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GL&SC) has approached the High Court to have developer expelled from what it claims is state land.

The NDC is now seeking to stave off possible liability by joining the case in a challenge to GL&SC’s claims.

On April 20, Justice Damone Young granted an interim injunction restraining Mohamed from using “the state land on Company Path between Plantations Triumph and Mon Repos.”