Ending mis-management and corruption of state-owned companies

When nationalisations of private-owned enterprises took place in the 1970s, first bauxite, then sugar, followed by the banks and others, initiated by the PNC government and supported by the Opposition PPP, they were ideologically and politically driven. The ideological considerations were genuine, but there were also other important considerations, such as imposing political and managerial influence over the direction of the economy as well as the country. It is not insignificant that while this level of control was being imposed, the Declaration of Sophia by the PNC announced and adumbrated the paramountcy of the party over the state in 1974.