Brazilian gets four and a half years for killing miner

Brazilian national Mikeal Jackson DaSilva was yesterday morning sentenced to four and a ½ years in prison for the fatal beating of miner Ked Lewis, during an altercation at Cuyuni, back in 2016.

DaSilva had originally been indicted for murder, to which he pleaded not guilty, but admitted guilt on the lesser charge of manslaughter.

He accepted that he had unlawfully killed Lewis between November 29th and 30th of 2016 at Dukwari Backdam, Cuyuni River, Essequibo.