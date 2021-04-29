Gov’t says has signed letter of intent to sell carbon credits

President Irfaan Ali yesterday announced that the government has signed a letter of intent with a United States- based non-profit organisation to market Guyana’s carbon credits which will be sold to private companies around the world.
“To advance our participation in the carbon market, we have signed a letter of intent with Emergent, a US- based non-profit organisation, to sell our carbon credits through credit contract. This Agreement has the potential of earning us hundreds of millions of US dollars annually,” Ali disclosed at a press conference held at State House yesterday.