President rules out renegotiation of ExxonMobil pact

Government will continuously pursue strengthening areas of the 2016 Stabroek Block Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) that allow wiggle room to do so, but it has ruled out a formal renegotiation process.

“In relation to the strengthening of the whole agreement, we have committed to ensuring we maximise the benefits; that we ensure that wherever there are areas that we can potentially relook at to maximise our benefits, those areas will be looked at,” President Irfaan Ali responded when asked by Stabroek News about the possibility of renegotiation nine months into his term.

“There was no commitment to renegotiate in the (PPP/C) manifesto. We said we will relook at this to see the grey areas that we can maximise our benefits. But for the future agreements, I have made it clear, every aspect will be shared and the public will be kept informed,” he told a press conference at State House.