The Sharon’s Mall located at 154 King and Charlotte streets was last evening destroyed by a fire which started on the third floor of the four-storey building.

Losses will run into the tens of millions and several small businesses would have lost all of their goods.

The fire, based on reports received, started sometime between 4.30 and 5.00 pm with thick smoke emanating from the Charlotte Street entrance until the building burst into raging flames at about 7.18pm.