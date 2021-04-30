Our “Fruits and Vegetables Personality” this week is Kisoondyal Samdass, a grandfather of seventeen. People who know him well call him ‘Naka.’

The 68 year-old Essequibo family man has been in the business of buying and selling fruits for around four decades. His mother brought him into the business. She too was a fruit vendor. At 68 ‘Naka’ doesn’t ‘get around’ like he used to. Time was when he plied his trade at the Charity Market on Mondays and at Anna Regina Market between Tuesdays and Saturdays. These days the ‘jaunt’ is too much for him so her confines himself to Charity.

‘Naka’ buys fruit and vegetables where they are available, mostly at Supernaam, , Parika Back, and Wakenaam. In a push he finds his way as far as Black Bush Polder.

He has been ‘trying his hand’ selling eschalot and other seasonings. Essequibo farmers, he says, appear to have embarked on an aggressive cultivation of seasonings

Naka is married and he has been blessed with his seventeen grandchildren by his four children.