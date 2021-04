Guyana, like no place else in the Caribbean enjoys a bounty of ‘super vegetables’ which we often take for granted. In terms of its health value sweet potato ranks among our super vegetables. They have considerable of antioxidants and are also an excellent source of vitamins A and C, and a good source of potassium, fiber and vitamin B6.

Sweet potato has also been adapted by our agro-processing industry and our local sweet potato flour is widely used in our culinary culture.