Ali denounces Harmon’s reaction to court ruling

President Irfaan Ali has denounc-ed Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon’s condemnation of the recent ruling of the acting Chief Justice, who dismissed the main opposition coalition’s elections petition, as evidence of an opposition bent on sowing divisiveness and fear.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Ali played a tape recording of Harmon’s response to the ruling and he said that the nation can decide for itself.

“That is the APNU+AFC’s response to the court ruling. Does that give you any indication that they are working for the development of this country? Now attacking the court! Driving fear in people! Our position in relation to Harmon is very clear,” Ali said when asked what effect the recent court decision will have on high-level engagements between government and the opposition going forward.