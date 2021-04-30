CJIA launches probe into recent spate of ‘towa-towa’ smuggling

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri has launched an investigation into the recent spate of the smuggling of finches into the United States. Within a month, three persons have been caught attempting to smuggle the birds into that country.

A source informed that aviation security at the airport along with the police have launched independent investigations to determine how the smugglers passed through security undetected. All three of the recent cases are being investigated.

Just two days ago, a thirty-six-year-old Guyanese, who departed on a Jet Blue flight from the CJIA was detained by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the John F Kennedy International Airport in New York. He had 35 live birds in curlers in his possession. The curlers with the birds were secreted in his jacket and around his ankles.