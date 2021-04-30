Facebook talk show host arrested over alleged derogatory video about Sports Minister

Social media talk show host Gavin Matthews was arrested yesterday and later released on $100,000 station bail following an allegation that he used his show to make derogatory remarks about Minister of Cul-ture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr.

Matthews was arrested by police while he was engaged in a protest at the Square of the Revolution.

The Gavin Matthews Show host was broadcasting live on his Facebook page at the time of the arrest and filmed the encounter before he was told by the police to end the live while at the Brickdam Police Station.