Fire-fighters did their best in containing Sharon’s Mall blaze -Fire Chief

With the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) under scrutiny over whether it could have saved the Sharon’s Mall building, which was gutted on Wednesday evening, Fire Chief Kalamadeen Edoo yesterday said fire-fighters did their best.

The building, located at 154 Charlotte and King streets was gutted by a fire hours after the GFS had responded to a report of smoke emanating from the building, resulting in millions in losses by several businesses that had been housed there and the loss of many jobs.

The period between when the smoke was first detected and when the building was engulfed by flames has prompted questions about the fire service’s response.