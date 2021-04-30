Joint Guyana, Suriname operation results in major cocaine haul

A collaboration between the Guyana and Suriname authorities, has led to the seizure of 902 kilogrammes of cocaine at an airstrip in the Tafelberg plateau of the Central Nature Reserve in Suriname.

A statement from Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Wednes-day night stated that the seizure highlights the close collaboration between the law enforcement authorities of Guyana, Suriname and other partner countries.

“This level of cooperation is part of the Government of Guyana multi-faceted approach to suppress and ultimately eliminate the scourge of drug trafficking in Guyana. The strategy will continue to be enhanced to deter traffickers from using Guyana territory to further their illicit activity,” CANU said.