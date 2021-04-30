Missing bartender found dead

Shonnette Dover, aged 20, a bartender of Canvas City, Wismar, Linden who went missing on the 3rd April 2021 was found dead today.

Her partially decomposed body was found in her yard at Canvas City, the police said in a statement. The body was apparently buried after Dover was shot dead.

Information provided to the police alleges that on the night the victim went ‘missing’, her boyfriend was oiling ‘his brownish gun’.

He then pointed the gun at the victim who told him ‘he like play and he should put away that thing.’ The gun reportedly then went off and a bullet struck Dover killing her.

In the wee hours of this morning, acting on information, ranks went into action and dug up the area about four feet down during which they stumbled upon the body of a female, partly decomposed.

Due to the decomposed state of the body, it was difficult to see any marks of violence on the most exposed parts of the body.

It was escorted to the Linden Hospital Complex is now at the mortuary where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Two persons are in custody pending investigations.

The police later issued a bulletin for the boyfriend.

The bulletin said that Shaquawn Alleyne

is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to the Murder committed on Shonette Dover at Canvas City, Wismar, Linden between April 3 – 30, 2021.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Alleyne is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 444-3406, 444-3297, 444-3351, 444-3512 444-24429, 442-0759, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station.