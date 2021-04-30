Over 130,000 persons have received first COVID dose – Anthony

Guyana has surpassed the 130,000 mark for persons receiving their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

This announcement was made by Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony during his COVID-19 update where he stated, “Indeed we have passed the 130,000 mark, as of yesterday [Wednesday]… 132,739 persons received their first dose of the vaccines.” This he said approximates to about 27 per cent of the adult population.

In addition to this Anthony said that those persons who have received the Sinopharm vaccine continue to receive their second shots and 3,760 persons are currently fully inoculated.