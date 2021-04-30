‘Short Boss’ gets life sentence for killing Timehri youth

Emphasizing the prevalence of murders/ homicides, Justice Sandil Kissoon yesterday imposed a life sentence on Travis Evans for killing Timehri youth Ronsley Clarke, which the judge described as senseless.

Earlier this month, Evans, known as `Short Boss’, threw himself at the mercy of the court, pleading guilty to killing the young man, whom he admitted shooting over a previous disagreement.

Though defence attorney Mark Conway tried desperately to secure the minimum sentence for his client, Justice Kissoon said that given the circumstances under which the young man was shot and killed, he found no factor worthy of a mitigating sentence.